$60 Million earmarked for infrastructure headed to New Mexico’s Borderplex

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the delivery of $60 million dollars for infrastructure investments in New Mexico's Borderplex.

The money is intended to support economic development and global trade and build on prior investments in Santa Teresa.

“As the global supply chain evolves, domestic and international companies alike are investing in and growing their footprint in New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “By investing in key infrastructure in the Borderplex, we are creating new jobs and generating additional revenue for the region and the state.”

Lujan Grisham pointed out recent funding for the border region including:

Approximately $40 million for the Border Highway Connector, a new roadway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and the Santa Teresa Industrial Park directly into the City of Sunland Park, streamlining cross border traffic flow into the Sunland Park area and increasing new development opportunities while reducing commute times for workers in Doña Ana County;

$20 million to expand the Doña Ana County International Jetport to accommodate heavy cargo, enabling flight transport of goods and materials manufactured in the area; and

Over $4 million for an elevated water storage tank in Santa Teresa to support business expansions and supplement existing water infrastructure.

"Global companies have increasingly become aware of the advantages that the Santa Teresa industrial base offers and have chosen this region as their base,” said Jerry Pacheco, President and CEO of the New Mexico Border Industrial Association. “Santa Teresa now accounts for more than 50% of the state’s worldwide exports. This new infrastructure funding is a solid investment in the diversification of New Mexico’s economy.”