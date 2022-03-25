YMCA of El Paso receives generous donation from the Casa Auto Group in honor of their founder

EL PASO, Texas - The Casa Auto Group honors the memory of founder Wally Lowenfield who passed away in 2012. Family members presented the YMCA of El Paso with a generous gift in his name. Lowenfield was well-known in the care dealership industry, but was well-known for his commitment to the welfare of the city's less fortunate. He served as president of the United Way, The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso, The Del Norte Club, and the YMCA.

Lowenfield's philosophy was "redefining the car business by serving others, doing what is right and valuing people the Casa Way," a philosophy that which is still the guideline of each dealership to this day. The Casa Group is currently headed by the third generation of Lowenfields: Justin, Ronnie, and Luke.

The family presented a $10,000 check to Bill Coon, President and CEO of the YMCA of El Paso. The funds will support swim lessons at the YMCA and to provide students with proper gear so they feel confident around the pool. The lessons are designed to help children reap health benefits of exercise, bond with family and friends and be proud of their new skill set.