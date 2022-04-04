Skip to Content
10-year-old in custody after confronting police with saw; officers deployed stun gun

EL PASO, Texas -- Police officers are being credited with saving the life of a 10-year-old girl who was threatening to harm herself -- after officers shot her with a stun gun.

Patrol officers and a crisis intervention team responded to the call Sunday on the 4600 block of Atlas. The girl was found holding a handsaw a short distance away where officers say she yelled at them to shoot her.

An officer fired the stun gun and the girl was taken to a hospital for care.

