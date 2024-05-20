Skip to Content
Goodwill industries of El Paso employee development service graduation

Published 8:43 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—Goodwill Industries of El Paso, Inc., announced the 2024 Graduation Ceremony for students completing the Employee Development Service program in partnership with the Ysleta Independent School District.

The Employee  Development Services program, in collaboration with the Ysleta Independent School District, assists students with barriers who are ready to graduate in developing work skills and, through placements within businesses in El Paso, to become employed.

The graduation will occur at 8:30 AM on Friday, May 24, 2024, at TLC at Cadwallader Elementary School. 

