Boy injured in 3-dog attack in far east El Paso; man arrested

EL PASO, Texas – A boy was seriously injured after being attacked by three aggressive dogs in far east El Paso.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old, Jose Lopez, saying he was responsible.

Lopez was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond and charged with attack by dog. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The attack happened at 15000 block of Colonia Tierra.

The dogs were taken by the El Paso County Welfare Department.