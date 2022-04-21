Boy injured in 3-dog attack in far east El Paso; man arrested
EL PASO, Texas – A boy was seriously injured after being attacked by three aggressive dogs in far east El Paso.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old, Jose Lopez, saying he was responsible.
Lopez was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond and charged with attack by dog. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The attack happened at 15000 block of Colonia Tierra.
The dogs were taken by the El Paso County Welfare Department.
WOW! LE is actually taking action for a dog attack? Finally.