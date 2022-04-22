Skip to Content
1 person seriously hurt after stabbing south-central El Paso

Police investigate stabbing in south-central El Paso.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight Alameda Ave. right by Evergreen Cemetery in south-central El Paso.

Emergency dispatchers tell ABC-7 the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso.

