1 person seriously hurt after stabbing south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.

It happened just after midnight Alameda Ave. right by Evergreen Cemetery in south-central El Paso.

Emergency dispatchers tell ABC-7 the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.