1 person seriously hurt after stabbing south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.
It happened just after midnight Alameda Ave. right by Evergreen Cemetery in south-central El Paso.
Emergency dispatchers tell ABC-7 the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
Comments
2 Comments
Another sticking in nitwit Stevie’s so safe El Paso.
It is Friday. We have to start our weekend with a nice sticking, followed by a pedestrian run over and a shooting, then a DUI fatality. Yahoo!