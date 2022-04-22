Las Cruces Police release produced video explaining what led officer to shoot 75-year-old woman

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police released a pre-produced video explaining the moments that led up to an officer shooting a 75-year-old woman Saturday.

The video shows Amelia Baca's confrontation with an officer. In one still image taken from the officer's body camera, she's shown holding what appears to be two knives: one in each hand.

According to Las Cruces police, she transfers both knives to her right hand, does not comply with the officer's command to drop the knives, and moves towards the officer.

That's when, as the video explains, the officer discharged his weapon.

ABC-7 asked for the full unedited video earlier this week. But that has yet to be provided.

According to police, the officer involved is currently assigned to the patrol division, has nine years of service with Las Cruces Police Department, and has more than 70 hours of Crisis Intervention Training beyond what he received at the police academy.

Before the release of this video, the ACLU of New Mexico called for an investigation into the incident.