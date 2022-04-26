Man throws rocks, breaks window at El Paso’s archive center; arrested for criminal mischief

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies responded to the El Paso County archives building on April 25 after a man threw rocks at the building, breaking a window, according to officers at the scene.

El Paso Police officers assigned to the archives buildings detained Tyler Thornton, 28. The facilities manager said the estimated damage is $4,200.

Thornton was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and booked into the El Paso County Jail.