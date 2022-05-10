El Paso city manager finalist for similar position in Frisco, Texas

EL PASO, Texas – The city of Frisco, Texas has name El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez as one of four finalists in its search for a new city manager.

Frisco closed its search at the end of March. The candidate pool included 55 applicated from 17 states, according to Frisco's website.

The website state the next step is for the finalists to tour the city and hold initial interviews with members of the Frsico City Council.

“Our City Council is committed to due diligence as we interview the finalists for the first time,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney on Frisco's website.

“We’ll be looking for a candidate who best aligns with our city’s culture, vision and priorities. We want someone who can build upon our successes and enhance our strategy moving forward.”

Other finalists for the position, according to Frisco's website are: