Crash cleared: I-10 East at McRae, at least 5 cars involved, 1 patient taken to hospital

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.: The crash has been cleared, all lanes are open, the backup is to Paisano, according to El Paso Police.

EL PASO, Texas -- A 5-vehicle crash on I-10 East and McRae is backing up traffic.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m.

According to El Paso Fire, a police car is one of the vehicles involved. El Paso Fire says one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At least two lanes of traffic are blocked. Traffic is backed up as far back as Trowbridge Dr.

