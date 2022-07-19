Crash on I-10 East and Zaragoza; 1 person taken to hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- The right two lanes of I-10 East at Zaragoza are closed due to a crash. The back up to Lee Trevino, according to El Paso Police.

According to El Paso Fire, there were two cars involved. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are reports one car remains in a precarious position.

Get updates on traffic here.

