today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:07 PM

Crash on I-10 East and Zaragoza; 1 person taken to hospital

EL PASO, Texas -- The right two lanes of I-10 East at Zaragoza are closed due to a crash. The back up to Lee Trevino, according to El Paso Police.

According to El Paso Fire, there were two cars involved. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are reports one car remains in a precarious position.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

