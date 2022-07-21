El Paso Electric explains conservation alert banner

El Paso, Texas -- As temperatures soar in the Borderland, excessive power usage can lead to strain on El Paso's power grid.

El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 they are not having any kind of issues with their grid right now.

An alert banner on their homepage reads, "we are currently monitoring the triple-digit degree weather expected again today and for the next several days. EPE is encouraging you to save energy between the hours of 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Together, we can help reduce the use of electricity to maintain reliable electric service. Let's all be energy-wise."

The banner suggests that grid issues are possible in high power usage situations, but a spokeswoman tells us that the warning is not because the grid is at risk but is instead intended to help customers save money.

We have seen this banner on their page ever since ABC-7 issued a first alert due to the high temperatures. El Paso Electric is notably on the western grid and not a part of ERCOT, which serves most of the rest of Texas. Last year, ERCOT experienced massive failure across their infrastructure due to extreme, freezing cold temperatures that swept across the state. El Paso electric claims they service their grid in the spring and fall months when there is not as much strain from high power usage. The company says this means that El Paso's grid is in better working order than ERCOT's.