El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas

EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order.

"There's no gas! Period."

Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.

"I drove over to this big gas station right off the interstate, and found out that there’s no gas" said Ahumada.

He added that he "also went to several other gas stations, Sam’s Club, like 6 other gas stations over here and they had no gas."

One woman who was trying to return a U-Haul was forced to pay their price for gas, after failing to find gas to be able to return it with a full tank.

Nancy Estrada, who was at a gas station on Gateway East and Airway told us “this is the 4th gas station I’ve come to with no luck of getting gas. I have to fill up the tank in order to turn it in, and now I’m going to have to pay u-haul in order for them to fill up the tank themselves."

While not all gas stations in El Paso ran dry Saturday, clerks of the gas stations that did told us that they hadn't received a new fuel truck shipment from Marathon, who provides gas for many different stations in the region.

ABC-7 reached out to Marathon for a comment but they did not immediately respond Saturday. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for more updates on this story.