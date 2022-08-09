Skip to Content
WATCH: A woman saved as her vehicle submerges into sinkhole

UPDATE: Eyewitnesses say that firefighters were able to pull a woman out of her car before the vehicle sank into a sinkhole.

EL PASO, Texas -- A sinkhole was reported on Gateway South and Yandell resulting in one injury Tuesday night.

The report came out at 6:42 p.m. Images show large amounts of water on the streets spewing from the sinkhole.

Traffic is being redirected at Boone.

According to police, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Three firefighters have been checked for minor injuries.

This video was courtesy of Spa Auto Collision.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

