Dodge will retire Charger and Challenger, its muscle car mainstays

Fiat-Chrysler is putting its popular, gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models in its rearview. The company is ending production of those models next year.

The iconic muscle cars first appeared in the 1960's and 1970's and were revived in the early 2000's. The Charger and Challenger are part of a generation of cars with powerful engines and muscular styling made popular more than five decades ago. Along with the Ford Mustang, Pontiac GTO and the like, they’ve retained significant influence over car culture and design even as the industry has undergone waves of change.

The company said Monday, 2023 will be the final model-year for Charger and Challenger in their current forms.

It comes as automakers move away from gas-powered cars and invest more in electric vehicles.