TxDOT El Paso: Transmountain is open

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso says their crews have checked out Transmountain and confirms the road remains open. TxDOT says there are small rocks on the shoulders and that crews are sweeping the area and will monitor the area.

An earlier tweet from the El Paso Sheriff's Office indicated Transmountain was closed.

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that Transmountain Loop 375, eastbound and westbound, is closed due to rockslides caused by the rain.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

