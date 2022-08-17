TxDOT El Paso: Transmountain is open
UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso says their crews have checked out Transmountain and confirms the road remains open. TxDOT says there are small rocks on the shoulders and that crews are sweeping the area and will monitor the area.
An earlier tweet from the El Paso Sheriff's Office indicated Transmountain was closed.
Our @TxDOT crews checked out Transmountain. This is the view.
There are small rocks on the shoulders, but roadway is open. Our crews have been sweeping and will continue monitoring the area. Please drive with care and always to conditions. #BeSafeDriveSmart pic.twitter.com/SFqRPw2foD
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that Transmountain Loop 375, eastbound and westbound, is closed due to rockslides caused by the rain.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Transmountain Loop 375 westbound and eastbound is closed due to rockslides from todays rain fall. Please avoid this area.