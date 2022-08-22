Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 4:33 PM
Published 1:39 PM

Officials: Mother survives, 5-year-old daughter drowns after two tried crossing Rio Grande

KVIA

UPDATE: A 5-year-old girl drowned after being swept away in the Rio Grande along with her mother, according to authorities. Authorities say the two were attempting to cross into the United States.

Update (2:25 p.m.): The El Paso Fire Department reports the US Border Patrol pulled one adult from the water with no injuries.

Officials say Mexican authorities pulled one minor out of the water. The minor's status is unknown.

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway.

Early reports indicate the victims are one adult and one girl; the girl appears to be missing.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content