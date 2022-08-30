Skip to Content
Conductor killed in Union Pacific train derailment; police say derailment device not properly removed

EL PASO, Texas -- A train conductor died after he was hit by a train car that flipped on its side Monday night, according to police. Investigators say a derailment device used on earlier work had not been removed, causing the derailment.

Police have identified the conductor as 49-year-old Mario Aurelio Navarro.

According to a police news release, "At the time of the crash, the train engineer was given clearance to proceed however the derailment device had not been removed. As the conductor was guiding the engineer into the rail yard the derailment device effected the derailment and the conductor was hit by the train car after it flipped onto its side."

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

