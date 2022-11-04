“A Christmas Fair” kicks off holiday shopping season

EL PASO, Texas -- It's the unofficial kick-off to the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown El Paso! The Junior League of El Paso's "A Christmas Fair" brings 150 vendors together in one place, to make it easy to find something special for everyone on your list. Oh, and you can get a picture with Santa while you're there!

It takes a week to transform the convention center into a winter wonderland, but a whole year to plan. And while this is the JLEP's premiere event, they do much more for the community throughout the year. Its members visit nursing homes, work with the Miracle League, Ronald McDonald House, the community foundation, La CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and La Nube, the new children's museum. You can help just by attending the Christmas fair.

"That ticket that you buy to a Christmas fair is helping us with our projects," says Laura Strelzin Bagley, JLEP President. "You are helping us to go back into the nursing homes, you are helping us with our mental and physical health in the community,"

Fair Chairwoman Brooke Owen has spent countless hours planning the event, from picking a theme to ordering decorations and securing vendors. Her goal is to raise $300,000 to continue funding projects and programs.

"I can't wait to see everyone come and see and realize all the hard work that's been put in and I hope everyone enjoys themselves," Owen says.

