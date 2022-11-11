Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 17

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 13 to November 17.

El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, November 14 through Thursday, November 17

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue (Loop 375) frontage road southbound lanes closure from Pan American Drive to Zaragoza POE

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound Pan American exit ramp closed

Crews will be setting girders

Monday, November 14 through Thursday, November 17

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue southbound frontage road right two-lane closure from Socorro Road to Pan American intersection

Crews will be setting girders

Sunday, November 13

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

North Loop intersection at Americas Avenue complete closure

Crews will be working on North Loop bridge underpass demolition

Sunday, November 13 through Thursday, November 17

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (LP375) northbound main lanes from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive

Crews will be working on North Loop Bridge underpass demolition

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound Pan American exit ramp closed

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, November 13 through Thursday, November 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway West Boulevard

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be removing and installing illumination poles

Sunday, November 13 through Thursday, November 17

Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians and striping

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closure between Roseanne Court and Diamond Head Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians and striping

Sunday, November 13 through Friday, November 18

Nightly, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closure between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing illumination conduit and foundations

Sunday, November 13 through Friday, November 18

Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound left lane closure between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians, pavement, and striping

Construction of Safety Lighting Project

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound inside left shoulder closure at Darrington Road and Clint exit

Gateway East Boulevard frontage road eastbound right lane closed at Darrington Road, and Clint Exit ramp closure

Dyer Street (US54) southbound right lane closure from Fairbanks Drive to Quail Avenue

Crews will be trenching and installing electrical conductor and roadway illumination poles.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous until further notice

US 62/180 (FM1111) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Resurfacing Frontage Road

Sunday, November 13

7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (overnight)

Monday, November 14 through Wednesday November 16

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue northbound frontage road alternating lane closure from North Loop Drive (FM76) to I-10

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be working on frontage road 2” planning

Thursday, November 17

8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (overnight)

Americas Avenue northbound frontage road right lane closure from I-10 to Pine Springs Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be working on frontage road 2” planning

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue southbound frontage road alternating lane closure from Pine Springs Drive to North Loop Drive (FM76)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be working on frontage road seal coat operation

Montana Frontage Road Project

Saturday, November 12

4 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound left lane and eastbound middle lane, from Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive. Eastbound frontage road also closed at Global Reach to Lee Trevino.

Crews will be working on asphalt

Landscaping Project

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will install aggregates for landscape improvements

Horizon/Alameda Raised Median Project

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) alternating right lane and shoulder closure from Kenazo Drive to Crocker Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be grading and pouring concrete curb

Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Nightly from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Road to Delta Drive

Crews will be PMI removing and laying out striping

I-10 Widening East

Monday, November 14 through Saturday, November 19

Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound right main lane and shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be working on pedestrian fence and rock wall

Continuous until further notice

I-10 eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be preparing form for concrete traffic barrier and installing high mast illumination poles and various other projects

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Sunday, November 13 through Monday, November 14

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

Purple Heart Highway southbound complete closure from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue (US62)

Liberty Expressway and Iron Medics entrance ramps, as well as the northbound turnaround will be closed

Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway northbound complete closure from Montana Avenue (US62) to Spur 601.

Montana Avenue and Iron Medics entrance ramps will be closed

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road, placing reinforced concrete pipe, and widening the Tank Trail Bridge.

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Continuous until further notice

Tornillo Bridge (FM 3380) over I-10 will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project

Monday, November 14 through Friday November 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating lane closures between Tornillo MM 57 and MM 59

Crews will be removing and replacing metal beam guard fence

Diamond Grinding & NGCS Project

Monday, November 14 through Friday November 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound alternating lane closure between MM 62 and MM 71

Crews will be performing conventional grinding and Next Generation Concrete Surface Grinding

El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures

Transmountain Project

Monday, November 7 through Thursday, November 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures including shoulders. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be working on median drilling cable post foundations and installation.

Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project

Continuous until further notice.

FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Coates and Artcraft left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, November 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed.

Tuesday, November 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed.

Wednesday, November 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure.

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano Bridge right lane closed.

Thursday, November 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Missouri westbound at Dallas on-ramp complete closure.

Gateway West between Virginia and Campbell right lane closed.

Spall Repair Project

Monday, November 14

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Fred Wilson alternate lane closures.

Tuesday, November 15

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gateway North between Fred Wilson and Broaddus alternate lane closures.

Wednesday, November 16 through Thursday, November 17

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound between Airway and Hawkins alternate lane closures.

Maintenance

Monday, November 14 through Thursday, November 18

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Cotton entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.

Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.

Crews will be working on potholes.

Diana westbound between Kenworthy and Gateway North left lane closed.

Crews will be working on curbs.

Gateway East and West between Chelsea and Viscount alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, November 14 through Wednesday, November 16

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between US-54 and Fonseca alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road, placing reinforced concrete pipe, and widening the Tank Trail Bridge.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Carlsbad access road closed

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.