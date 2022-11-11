Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 17
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 13 to November 17.
El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday, November 14 through Thursday, November 17
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Avenue (Loop 375) frontage road southbound lanes closure from Pan American Drive to Zaragoza POE
Nightly, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound Pan American exit ramp closed
Crews will be setting girders
Monday, November 14 through Thursday, November 17
Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Avenue southbound frontage road right two-lane closure from Socorro Road to Pan American intersection
Crews will be setting girders
Sunday, November 13
9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)
- North Loop intersection at Americas Avenue complete closure
Crews will be working on North Loop bridge underpass demolition
Sunday, November 13 through Thursday, November 17
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (LP375) northbound main lanes from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive
Crews will be working on North Loop Bridge underpass demolition
Continuous closures until further notice
- S Americas Avenue northbound Pan American exit ramp closed
- S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed
- Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed
- S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed
Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures
Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project
Sunday, November 13 through Thursday, November 17
Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway West Boulevard
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be removing and installing illumination poles
Sunday, November 13 through Thursday, November 17
Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be constructing center medians and striping
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closure between Roseanne Court and Diamond Head Drive
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be constructing center medians and striping
Sunday, November 13 through Friday, November 18
Nightly, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closure between Edgemere Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be constructing illumination conduit and foundations
Sunday, November 13 through Friday, November 18
Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound left lane closure between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be constructing center medians, pavement, and striping
Construction of Safety Lighting Project
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound inside left shoulder closure at Darrington Road and Clint exit
- Gateway East Boulevard frontage road eastbound right lane closed at Darrington Road, and Clint Exit ramp closure
- Dyer Street (US54) southbound right lane closure from Fairbanks Drive to Quail Avenue
Crews will be trenching and installing electrical conductor and roadway illumination poles.
Passing Lanes Project
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure
Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.
Continuous until further notice
- US 62/180 (FM1111) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction
Resurfacing Frontage Road
Sunday, November 13
7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (overnight)
Monday, November 14 through Wednesday November 16
Nightly, 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.
- Americas Avenue northbound frontage road alternating lane closure from North Loop Drive (FM76) to I-10
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be working on frontage road 2” planning
Thursday, November 17
8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. (overnight)
- Americas Avenue northbound frontage road right lane closure from I-10 to Pine Springs Drive
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be working on frontage road 2” planning
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue southbound frontage road alternating lane closure from Pine Springs Drive to North Loop Drive (FM76)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be working on frontage road seal coat operation
Montana Frontage Road Project
Saturday, November 12
4 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound left lane and eastbound middle lane, from Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive. Eastbound frontage road also closed at Global Reach to Lee Trevino.
Crews will be working on asphalt
Landscaping Project
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure
Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will install aggregates for landscape improvements
Horizon/Alameda Raised Median Project
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) alternating right lane and shoulder closure from Kenazo Drive to Crocker Drive
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Crews will be grading and pouring concrete curb
Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Nightly from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)
- Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Road to Delta Drive
Crews will be PMI removing and laying out striping
I-10 Widening East
Monday, November 14 through Saturday, November 19
Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound right main lane and shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be working on pedestrian fence and rock wall
Continuous until further notice
- I-10 eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard
Crews will be preparing form for concrete traffic barrier and installing high mast illumination poles and various other projects
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Sunday, November 13 through Monday, November 14
9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)
- Purple Heart Highway southbound complete closure from Spur 601 to Montana Avenue (US62)
- Liberty Expressway and Iron Medics entrance ramps, as well as the northbound turnaround will be closed
Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Purple Heart Highway northbound complete closure from Montana Avenue (US62) to Spur 601.
- Montana Avenue and Iron Medics entrance ramps will be closed
Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road, placing reinforced concrete pipe, and widening the Tank Trail Bridge.
Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction
Continuous until further notice
- Tornillo Bridge (FM 3380) over I-10 will be closed for demolition and reconstruction
Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project
Monday, November 14 through Friday November 18
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound alternating lane closures between Tornillo MM 57 and MM 59
Crews will be removing and replacing metal beam guard fence
Diamond Grinding & NGCS Project
Monday, November 14 through Friday November 18
Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound alternating lane closure between MM 62 and MM 71
Crews will be performing conventional grinding and Next Generation Concrete Surface Grinding
El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures
Transmountain Project
Monday, November 7 through Thursday, November 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures including shoulders. Bike lane closed.
Crews will be working on median drilling cable post foundations and installation.
Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project
Continuous until further notice.
- FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.
Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)
Continuous until further notice.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Coates and Artcraft left lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, November 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed.
Tuesday, November 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed.
Wednesday, November 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure.
- I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano Bridge right lane closed.
Thursday, November 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- East Missouri westbound at Dallas on-ramp complete closure.
- Gateway West between Virginia and Campbell right lane closed.
Spall Repair Project
Monday, November 14
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Fred Wilson alternate lane closures.
Tuesday, November 15
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Gateway North between Fred Wilson and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
Wednesday, November 16 through Thursday, November 17
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Airway and Hawkins alternate lane closures.
Maintenance
Monday, November 14 through Thursday, November 18
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Cotton entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
- US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.
- Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.
Crews will be working on potholes.
- Diana westbound between Kenworthy and Gateway North left lane closed.
Crews will be working on curbs.
- Gateway East and West between Chelsea and Viscount alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning.
Miscellaneous Concrete
Monday, November 14 through Wednesday, November 16
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 eastbound between US-54 and Fonseca alternate lane closures.
Crews will be milling.
CONTINUOUS CLOSURES
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Continuous until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road, placing reinforced concrete pipe, and widening the Tank Trail Bridge.
Median Concrete Barrier Project
Continuous until further notice
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier
RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction
- Carlsbad access road closed
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation
RM 652 Widening Project
Continuous until further notice
- RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation
Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.