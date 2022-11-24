Water main break impacts east El Paso neighborhood

UPDATE: (10:19 a.m.) El Paso Water says water service has been restored in the area. Crews will continue to work in the area. Still no word what caused the water main break.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says crews are working to fix a water main break in an east El Paso neighborhood.

The utility said crews were notified late Wednesday night at the intersection of Catapla Ln. and Whitus Dr. in the Cielo Vista neighborhood.

A viewer sent ABC-7 a photo showing a large hole in the ground and several crews in the area.

The utility could not confirm what caused it or how many customers are being impacted.