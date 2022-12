Update 10:48 a.m.: According to El Paso fire, there are 18 units and 50 firefighters on the scene. No injuries were reported.

EL PASO, Texas -- EL Paso Fire Department is battling a condition 3 fire in downtown El Paso.

According to EPFD, the fire is at a shoe store located at the 300 block of South El Paso street. No injuries have been reported at this time.

