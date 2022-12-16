2 people killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago high school

(CNN) -- Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School southwest of downtown Chicago Friday afternoon, Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters Friday.

No suspects are in custody, he told reporters at a news conference. Brown said he didn't have any information about the victims because the investigation is in its early stages.

Earlier Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Langford said four students were shot. Brown said he didn't want to speculate and wouldn't confirm the people shot were students.

Police said in a news release the two deceased victims were boys; one was 14 years old and the other was 15.

The two wounded victims are in good condition, police said. One was a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh and shoulder, and the other was a 15-year-old girl whose thigh was grazed by a bullet.

The school was releasing students in staggered groups when the shooting occurred, Brown said.

The people were shot outside the school building, but on school grounds, Langford said. They were transported to Stroger Hospital.

