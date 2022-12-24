Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening.

Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being forced down to one lane.

ABC-7 has not been able to confirm if the person that was hit was a migrant trying to cross the busy highway traffic. Neighbors in this area say migrants regularly try to cross the highway after they enter the country.

