Downtown El Paso business owner says migrants impacting sales

EL PASO, Texas– As El Paso streets continue to be filled with migrants, some businesses are now feeling an impact on their sales.

Businesses in the area tell ABC-7 it's causing their foot traffic to decrease.

With about 200 businesses in the Downtown area, Executive Director for the Downtown Management District, Joe Gudenrath, tells ABC-7 each business has been impacted differently.

Gudenrath said coming out of the pandemic and seeing a decrease in customers from across the border, the retail market has become fragile.

Adding the migrant crisis to the mix is concerning, said Gudenrath.

Maria de Jesus Morales, a frequent downtown customer at 'Mi Vida Saludable', across the street from Sacred Heart Church, said since the migrant crisis has spread to the church she has second guessed going to the store.

She said as of late, she has seen more people in front of the store asking for money and food as she walks in.

Vicky, Owner of Vicky’s Fashion, said it’s been tough getting new customers.

“It has affected my sales because the customers don’t want to come in, at times they will call and ask if it's filled with people near the shop,” she said. “Most of my customers are women and come alone which is why they are afraid.”

Across the street from Sacred Heart Church, Owner of Ferreteria Oregon, Javier Garcia, said the migrants only want to work.

“They aren’t just asking for money to ask for money, but because they want to contribute as well,'' he said. “So for me, it hasn’t been a problem that has stopped me from getting business.”