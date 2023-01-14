EPPD search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash on the Border Highway

UPDATE: El Paso Police are searching for the driver they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on the Border Highway West at Midway.

A pedestrian was struck and serious injuries, but later died.

Special Traffic Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver.

The vehicle is described as a black vehicle with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call El Paso Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.

