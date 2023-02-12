Skip to Content
Alamogordo Public Schools suspends superintendent, interim named

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Alamogordo Public Schools have placed their superintendent,  Dr. Kenneth Moore, on paid administrative leave, according to a press release from the district.

Dr. Moore is facing a lawsuit and is under investigation, as first reported by Alamogordo Town News.

Alamogordo Public Schools have stated that they have named Pam Renteria the Acting Superintendent.

In the district's press release, they stated Renteria had been Deputy Superintendent of Teaching & Learning. She has been with the district for 26 years.

