today at 9:14 AM
WATCH LIVE: Biden to speak in Poland ahead of one-year mark of Russia’s war on Ukraine

President Biden is set to speak from the royal castle in Warsaw, Poland today, after a secret visit to Kyiv on Monday.

It is the latest symbolic clash with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who is also giving a speech in Moscow, tied to the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says Biden's address is bigger than just a response to his Russian counterpart. It is meant to be an "affirmative statement of values" and not a direct rebuttal to Putin.

Biden will plans to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

They will discuss how best to support Ukraine with military, economic, and humanitarian assistance.

