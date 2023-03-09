Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 8:03 AM

Yeezy fallout could push Adidas into its first annual loss in 31 years

For the first time in 31 years Adidas is facing an operating loss.

On Wednesday, the shoe maker says it will lose about $736 million this year because of a potential $527 million hit related to unsold Yeezy stock, and the cost of a strategic review.

Shares for the German company fell 2.2%t after it published its 2022 results and its outlook for 2023.

You may remember, in October, the company broke off its lucrative nine-year partnership with Yeezy designer, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Adidas said last month that its annual revenue could plunge by $1.27 billion this year as a direct result of the split, which came after Ye made a series of anti-Semitic remarks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content