City of El Paso offers free vaccinations at drive-thru pet clinic Sunday

EL PASO, Texas – The City of El Paso Animal Services will offer free pet vaccinations and microchips to Borderland pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic.

It's happening from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, located at 301 George Perry Blvd.

The event is free and first-come, first-served. Is it limited to the first 600 pets.

Pets must remain in the vehicle, all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines.

