Police investigate multiple robberies across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are investigating four aggravated robberies throughout the morning. All robberies took place at convenience stores, such as Circle K, and Murphy USA.

The first two robberies took place in the lower valley at 513 Loma Land and 8130 Alameda just after 1 am.

The next two robberies occurred in West El Paso at 650 N. Resler at 2:18 am, and 5600 Doniphan just before 4 am.

A robbery in East El Paso has also been confirmed at 11701 Pebble Hills at 5:30 am.

This is a developing story.