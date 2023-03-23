TikTok CEO testifies before Congress for the first time

The Biden administration is threatening to ban TikTok in the US unless some changes are made. It's a decision that could affect more than 150-million Americans and their respective audiences.

The company's CEO, Shou Chew is scheduled to testify before Congress today.

Chew will testify on “TikTok’s consumer privacy and data security practices, the platforms’ impact on kids, and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party,” according to a statement last week from the committee.

He is expected to tell House lawmakers that the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is quote 'not an agent of China.'

The White House says it may prohibit the use of TikTok in the US unless the app splits from ByteDance. Citing the service could pose national security concerns.