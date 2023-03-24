Driver killed, passenger injured after jumping from Paisano overpass; four migrants apprehended

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man who fell from the Paisano overpass Wednesday died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. March 22. According to the DPS, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup truck due to a traffic violation.

Officials say the male driver, a 35-year-old from Weatherford, did not stop and instead sped off, crashing into a concrete wall, making the truck inoperable, leaving it stuck at the top of the west Paisano Bridge.

A male undocumented migrant from El Salvador was a passenger in the truck. Officials say the driver and the passenger got out the vehicle and jumped from the overpass.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene; the passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There were four other undocumented migrants in the truck who were turned over to Border Patrol.

DPS officials say the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.