Support for migrants affected by deadly fires in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Local advocacy organizations have set up a fundraiser to assist those affected by the devastating fire at a migrant detention center in Juárez.

The groups involved are Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy and the Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services.

Included in the fundraiser is the description, "Migrant survivors of the Cuidad Juárez disaster need access to legal humanitarian services so they can receive desperately needed medical care in the U.S.

As of Thursday morning, Monday's fire at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juárez killed dozens of migrants and injured dozens more.