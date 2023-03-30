Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:53 AM

Support for migrants affected by deadly fires in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Local advocacy organizations have set up a fundraiser to assist those affected by the devastating fire at a migrant detention center in Juárez.

The groups involved are Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy and the Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services.

Included in the fundraiser is the description, "Migrant survivors of the Cuidad Juárez disaster need access to legal humanitarian services so they can receive desperately needed medical care in the U.S.

As of Thursday morning, Monday's fire at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juárez killed dozens of migrants and injured dozens more.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content