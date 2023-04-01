Skip to Content
today at 12:16 PM
One person dies in fiery crash near Santa Teresa Airport

KVIA

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m. - New Mexico State Police say one person died in the crash. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - (KVIA) A small plane crashed and burned in an industrial area near the airport in Santa Teresa, New Mexico Saturday morning.

Dona Ana County Sheriff and New Mexico State Police have been at the scene investigating the crash.

Authorities say it was an ultra-light on man airplane. No injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story and we update this story as information becomes available.

Yvonne Suarez

