Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
April 7, 2023 10:35 PM
Published 6:13 PM

Regulars at West El Paso Luby’s enjoying the final weekend till the location closes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Luby's location along North Mesa St will be open for one final weekend before the restaurant closes on April 9, Easter Sunday.

The restaurant is not closing due to lack of business, but rather the property owner is moving to sell the property, according to El Paso Inc.

ABC-7 spoke to customers enjoying their meals, with some saying they've been regulars at the location for decades. One customer said he'd been coming to this restaurant since the 1960s.

The location, known for its comfort food and home cooking, is also a favorite of none other than ABC-7's Chief Meteorologist, 'Doppler' Dave Speelman.

The Luby's location on Hawkins Blvd in East El Paso will remain open.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content