Regulars at West El Paso Luby’s enjoying the final weekend till the location closes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Luby's location along North Mesa St will be open for one final weekend before the restaurant closes on April 9, Easter Sunday.

The restaurant is not closing due to lack of business, but rather the property owner is moving to sell the property, according to El Paso Inc.

ABC-7 spoke to customers enjoying their meals, with some saying they've been regulars at the location for decades. One customer said he'd been coming to this restaurant since the 1960s.

The location, known for its comfort food and home cooking, is also a favorite of none other than ABC-7's Chief Meteorologist, 'Doppler' Dave Speelman.

The Luby's location on Hawkins Blvd in East El Paso will remain open.