US 54 reopens after fire at the Otero County landfill

UPDATE: New Mexico State Police say US 54 from El Paso to Alamogordo has reopened.

A fire at the Otero County landfill caused smoke to blow across the highway prompting the closure for traffic safety.

Road was reopened about 11 a.m.

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Otero County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a fire along Highway 54 from El Paso to Alamogordo shut down the road in both directions.

They say the closure is expected to last several hours.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. this morning.

No word on any injuries or damage so far.

This is a developing story, information will be updated on-air and on KVIA.com.