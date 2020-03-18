Victim hospitalized with serious injuries after car crash at east El Paso intersection

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was injured and taken to a hospital after a car crash in east El Paso late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Seahorse Drive and George Dieter, not far from Pebble Hills.

The fire department said the hospitalized crash victim suffered serious injuries. Police said the crash involved just one vehicle.

Traffic investigators were called to the the scene, but police haven't said what caused the crash.