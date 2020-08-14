5 hospitalized after head-on car collision in west El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five people were injured in an early morning head-on collision of two cars in west El Paso, authorities said.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Paisano and Executive.

Emergency dispatchers said five people were hospitalized, with one person suffering serious injuries.

At this point it's not clear what caused the crash, but investigators think one of the vehicles may have been traveling in the wrong direction on Paisano.

For a live look at traffic flows in the area use ABC-7's Traffic Tracker.