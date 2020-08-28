Woman flown to UMC with life-threatening injuries from motorcycle crash along NM 28 near La Union

Traffic

LA UNION, New Mexico – A crash on New Mexico Highway 28 near La Union late Friday afternoon left a woman with very serious injuries.

The crash involved a 26-year-old woman on a motorcycle and a car, according to officials with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso with what were described as multiple serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries, but he was cited for “multiple violations,” according to deputies.

That driver's identity was not released and no other details were immediately available.