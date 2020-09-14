Serious traffic crash shuts down busy Socorro intersection
SOCORRO, Texas -- A serious crash involving two vehicles resulted in the closure of the Socorro and Winn roads intersection on Monday afternoon.
There was no immediate word from authorities as to injuries or other details about the collision.
***Traffic Advisory***— City of Socorro (@City_of_Socorro) September 14, 2020
Traffic accident on Socorro at Winn Rd.
Intersection will be closed for next hour please clear the area and take alternative routes: Alameda Rd. or Isaiah & Socorro, or Moon & Socorro.
