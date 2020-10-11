Motorcyclist seriously hurt in far east El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle Sunday evening in far east El Paso.

Sheriff's deputies said the collision happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 17900 block of Montana Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash, which closed down Montana Avenue for several hours, remained under investigation late Sunday night.

No further details were immediately available.