Victim seriously hurt in 2-car crash in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department were at the scene of a serious, two-car crash on the east side early Thursday morning.

An emergency dispatcher told ABC-7 that one person was seriously injured in the collision.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the 12000 block of Paseo Rae Ave. That is in Far East El Paso just north of Pellicano Dr.

Police have not said what caused the crash, or who was at fault.