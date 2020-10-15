Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 5:40 am

Victim seriously hurt in 2-car crash in east El Paso

Early morning crash
12000 block of Paseo Rae Ave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department were at the scene of a serious, two-car crash on the east side early Thursday morning.

An emergency dispatcher told ABC-7 that one person was seriously injured in the collision.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at the 12000 block of Paseo Rae Ave. That is in Far East El Paso just north of Pellicano Dr.

Police have not said what caused the crash, or who was at fault.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content