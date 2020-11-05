Skip to Content
Crash along Loop 375 at Joe Battle shuts down all lanes, causes traffic backup

EL PASO, Texas -- A vehicle collision led to the closure of all lanes along Loop 375 at Joe Battle on Thursday evening, causing a significant traffic backup.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash or whether there were any injures.

