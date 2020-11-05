Crash along Loop 375 at Joe Battle shuts down all lanes, causes traffic backup
EL PASO, Texas -- A vehicle collision led to the closure of all lanes along Loop 375 at Joe Battle on Thursday evening, causing a significant traffic backup.
There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash or whether there were any injures.
You can check current traffic conditions by visiting kvia.com/traffic.
I-10 East at Joe Battle, collision, update 1, all lanes closed on Loop 375 exit 34A, backup to Don Haskins, clearing time 1 hr.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) November 6, 2020
