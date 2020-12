Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in what police described as a hit-and-run in south-central El Paso on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at East Paisano Drive and Val Verde Street.

Investigators were summoned to the scene around 2:45 p.m.

There was no word on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

Police also did not have an immediate description of the car that fled the scene.