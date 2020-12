Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An out-of-control car crashed into the rock wall in front a west El Paso home near UTEP.

It happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of McKelligon Drive.

Fire officials said no one was injured and witnesses said they watched the driver get out of the car and run away after crashing into the wall.

Police were investigating, but provided no further details.