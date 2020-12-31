Serious injuries as car crashes into concrete barrier along Executive overpass to Loop 375

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash with serious injuries was reported late New Year's Eve along the Executive Center overpass to Loop 375 in west El Paso.

Investigators were summoned to the scene just before 10 p.m. for what appeared to be a car that crashed head-on into a concrete barrier.

Police said the Interstate 10 east exit to Executive was shut down due to the crash; access to Loop 375 was not impacted.

Authorities didn't immediately indicate how many people were in the vehicle that crashed, but at least one was seriously hurt.

