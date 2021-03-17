Motorcyclist seriously hurt in west El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a collision Wednesday night in west El Paso.

The crash took place at the intersection of Mesa Street and Pitt Street around 9 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities didn't indicate if there were other vehicles involved in the crash aside from the motorcycle.

It was the third serious traffic incident of the night that investigators responded to. The others were a pedestrian fatality along Interstate 10, and a car that crashed into a Lower Valley house.