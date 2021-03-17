Pedestrian running across El Paso freeway is struck, killed

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian running across Interstate 10 in El Paso was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening.

Police summoned investigators to the deadly freeway incident about 8 p.m. along I-10 eastbound near Schuster.

No further details were immediately available, but police said all eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed between Schuster and Porfino Diaz.

