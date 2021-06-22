Skip to Content
El Paso police probe west side crash of Border Patrol vehicle

EL PASO, Texas -- A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle crashed during an incident Tuesday morning in west El Paso.

First-responders said there were no injuries reported in the crash which happened just after 10 a.m. along Country Club Road near Doniphan Drive.

There was no word on what led up to the crash; a Border Patrol spokesman had no immediate information available.

El Paso police were on the scene investigating the crash.

